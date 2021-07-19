STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan exhorts Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha to boost booth committees

Smriti Patnaik spelled out the steps taken by the women’s wing to strengthen the party and ensure the delivery of Central welfare measures, especially for the women.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With women voters playing a bigger role than before and altering the electoral politics, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday exhorted the leadership of the State BJP Mahila Morcha to prepare a roadmap to strengthen the presence of active women members at booth level.

Addressing the State executive committee meeting of Mahila Morcha virtually from New Delhi, the Union Minister said women will be the deciding factor for all elections in the coming days.

Now the responsibility of the Mahila Morcha leadership is to bring necessary structural changes to strengthen the presence of women at grassroots, the Minister said and underscored the need of using technology to build a strong network starting from booth level and prepare an electoral strategy for ensuing elections to the three-tier panchayati raj system and ULBs.

There are around 40,000 electoral booths in the State and the presence of women members of the party is very negligible, Pradhan said, adding that the need of the hour is to prepare booth level committees and reach out to people with the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The welfare programmes of the Centre are not reaching the people and it is our responsibility to fight for the beneficiaries who are deprived of getting the benefits. At the same time, we have to expose the State government which has been claiming credit for all Central schemes and playing a spoil-sport in the delivery of the welfare measures to the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

Presiding over the meeting, State BJP Mahila Morcha Smriti Patnaik spelled out the steps taken by the women’s wing to strengthen the party and ensure the delivery of Central welfare measures, especially for the women.

