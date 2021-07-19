STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman found dead, husband arrested in Odisha's Chanrpur

The body of a newly-wed woman was found hanging in the toilet of her house at Chanrpur village within Balikuda police limits.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The body of a newly-wed woman was found hanging in the toilet of her house at Chanrpur village within Balikuda police limits on Sunday. 

The deceased was identified as Anita Sabat (21) of Patasara. Anita had married one Chandrasekhar Jena, an employee of a private company in Bhubaneswar, on February 21 this year. 

Anita’s father alleged that he had given Rs 5 lakh cash, gold ornaments and other items to her daughter’s in-laws after marriage. However, she was being pressurised to bring more dowry, he claimed in his complaint.

Basing on the FIR of the deceased’s father, Balikuda police registered a case and arrested Anita’s husband Chandrasekhar and in-laws Manjulata and Banbihari.

They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. In a similar incident, one Haladhar Swain of Banapata village within Kujang police limits was arrested on Sunday and forwarded to court for allegedly killing his wife Tikina Rout for dowry.

