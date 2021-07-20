STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bahuda Jatra of Lord Jagannath underway in Puri amid Covid restrictions

Although the absence of devotees has taken the sheen away from the festival, the return journey of the almighty is being held amid restrictions and Covid protocol for the second consecutive year.

Published: 20th July 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

The festival schedule has been advanced by about four hours due to cooperation from the servitors and elaborate arrangements by the temple administration.

By Express News Service

PURI: The Bahuda Jatra (return journey) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra to Srimandir in Puri began on Tuesday after the nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple, their Janma bedi (birthplace).

Although the absence of devotees has taken the sheen away from the festival, the return journey of the almighty is being held amid restrictions and Covid protocol for the second consecutive year.

The festival schedule has been advanced by about four hours due to cooperation from the servitors and elaborate arrangements by the temple administration. While as per programme released by the temple administration Pahandi was to begin at 12 noon it began at 7.40 am.

The Bahuda Jatra rituals began early on Monday night. While Mangal arati was performed at 4 am followed by Mailum, Tadap lagi, Abakash, Surya Puja, Dwarpal puja, Rosa homa, and then Gopal bhog and Khichdi bhog was offered.

Daita servitors fixed Kusum and Chhena patta (body armours) to the deities to enable deities to bear the stress of Pahandi.

After Mangalarpan, huge floral Tiaras (head gears) were fixed and Daita servitors conduct the deities in Dhadi pahandi (ceremonial procession) headed by temple musicians playing cymbals, mrudang, conch, clarinet, and Ghantas.

ALSO READ | Odisha, top third State adding to COVID deaths

Lord Balabhadra led the Pahandi followed by Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to their respective chariots. Pahandi was over by 10.20 am. Three sets of dressers decorated the deities with Tulsi and varieties of aromatic flowers.

At 11 am, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb riding Mehena (decorated palanquin) arrived near the chariots and performed Chherapahanra (ceremonial sweeping around the deities on three chariots) with a broom.

Thereafter the servitors fixed wooden horses to the chariots, placed sarathi (Charioteer) on each rath, set brakes and tied ropes to the chariots before pulling began. Lord Balabhadra on his Taladhwaj Rath started rolling first and then Goddess Subhadra in her Darpadalan Rath. Finally, came Lord Jagannath riding his Nandighosh Rath.

As per the SOP, servitors with RT-PCR test negative reports participated and each chariot was pulled by around 500 servitors.

The administration, anticipating a bright sunny day, has deployed scores of fire services personnel with their machines to spray water on barefoot servitors pulling the chariots along the three-km long Grand Road.

The festival is being organised amid tight security in adherence to Covid norms. Curfew has been imposed on the Grand Road since Monday night. CCTV and drone cameras have been keeping a close eye on the event. The three chariots are expected to reach Lions Gate before the Sunsets. On Wednesday, the famous Suna Besha of deities would be observed on the three chariots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Bahuda Jatra Lord Jagannath rath yatra return rath yatra Ulta Rath yatra Jagannath Puri
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp