Bahuda Jatra of Lord Jagannath underway in Puri amid Covid restrictions

By Express News Service

PURI: The Bahuda Jatra (return journey) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra to Srimandir in Puri began on Tuesday after the nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple, their Janma bedi (birthplace).

Although the absence of devotees has taken the sheen away from the festival, the return journey of the almighty is being held amid restrictions and Covid protocol for the second consecutive year.

The festival schedule has been advanced by about four hours due to cooperation from the servitors and elaborate arrangements by the temple administration. While as per programme released by the temple administration Pahandi was to begin at 12 noon it began at 7.40 am.

The Bahuda Jatra rituals began early on Monday night. While Mangal arati was performed at 4 am followed by Mailum, Tadap lagi, Abakash, Surya Puja, Dwarpal puja, Rosa homa, and then Gopal bhog and Khichdi bhog was offered.

Daita servitors fixed Kusum and Chhena patta (body armours) to the deities to enable deities to bear the stress of Pahandi.

After Mangalarpan, huge floral Tiaras (head gears) were fixed and Daita servitors conduct the deities in Dhadi pahandi (ceremonial procession) headed by temple musicians playing cymbals, mrudang, conch, clarinet, and Ghantas.

Lord Balabhadra led the Pahandi followed by Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to their respective chariots. Pahandi was over by 10.20 am. Three sets of dressers decorated the deities with Tulsi and varieties of aromatic flowers.

At 11 am, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb riding Mehena (decorated palanquin) arrived near the chariots and performed Chherapahanra (ceremonial sweeping around the deities on three chariots) with a broom.

Thereafter the servitors fixed wooden horses to the chariots, placed sarathi (Charioteer) on each rath, set brakes and tied ropes to the chariots before pulling began. Lord Balabhadra on his Taladhwaj Rath started rolling first and then Goddess Subhadra in her Darpadalan Rath. Finally, came Lord Jagannath riding his Nandighosh Rath.

As per the SOP, servitors with RT-PCR test negative reports participated and each chariot was pulled by around 500 servitors.

The administration, anticipating a bright sunny day, has deployed scores of fire services personnel with their machines to spray water on barefoot servitors pulling the chariots along the three-km long Grand Road.

The festival is being organised amid tight security in adherence to Covid norms. Curfew has been imposed on the Grand Road since Monday night. CCTV and drone cameras have been keeping a close eye on the event. The three chariots are expected to reach Lions Gate before the Sunsets. On Wednesday, the famous Suna Besha of deities would be observed on the three chariots.