STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Biju Patnaik University of Technology to offer dual degrees in five engineering courses

A proposal to start the Integrated MTech programme has been approved by the BPUT Board in its meeting held on July 16. 

Published: 20th July 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Patnaik University of Technology

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela has decided to offer dual degree programmes in different engineering courses from 2022-23 academic session.

A proposal to start the Integrated MTech programme has been approved by the BPUT Board in its meeting held on July 16. 

The programme will be offered to students in five existing technical courses such as electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electronics and communications engineering and computer science engineering. 

The programme with a duration of five years will help students save one year as it usually takes six years to get both BTech and MTech degrees, said University Vice-Chancellor CR Tripathy. 

The admission to the integrated courses will take place through Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee on the basis of JEE main ranking.

“We are also planning to offer dual degree in more such programmes and advance courses such as artificial intelligence. We will offer these programmes after filling up the vacant teaching posts in the university,” he said. 

The university has a sanctioned strength of 25 faculties for five existing courses. However, 17 of these posts are lying vacant. At present, it has one professor, four associate professors and three assistant professors for which the university is dependent on guest faculties. 

There will be intake of 40 students for each dual degree programme. Keeping this in mind, the university has decided to increase hostel beds to accommodate 400 to 1,000 students in the coming years. 

OPECA opposes move

The BPUT’s move to introduce dual degree programme at a time when private engineering colleges affiliated to it are struggling to fill up their BTech seats has not gone down well with the Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA).

OPECA secretary Binod Dash said while over 60 per cent seats are falling vacant at private engineering colleges and technical colleges, the decision may affect them further.

Besides, Dash said instead of creating UG infrastructure, BPUT should focus more on MTech course and set up centres of excellence to promote research in the university.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BPUT Biju Patnaik University of Technology
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp