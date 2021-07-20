Biju Patnaik University of Technology to offer dual degrees in five engineering courses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela has decided to offer dual degree programmes in different engineering courses from 2022-23 academic session.

A proposal to start the Integrated MTech programme has been approved by the BPUT Board in its meeting held on July 16.

The programme will be offered to students in five existing technical courses such as electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electronics and communications engineering and computer science engineering.

The programme with a duration of five years will help students save one year as it usually takes six years to get both BTech and MTech degrees, said University Vice-Chancellor CR Tripathy.

The admission to the integrated courses will take place through Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee on the basis of JEE main ranking.

“We are also planning to offer dual degree in more such programmes and advance courses such as artificial intelligence. We will offer these programmes after filling up the vacant teaching posts in the university,” he said.

The university has a sanctioned strength of 25 faculties for five existing courses. However, 17 of these posts are lying vacant. At present, it has one professor, four associate professors and three assistant professors for which the university is dependent on guest faculties.

There will be intake of 40 students for each dual degree programme. Keeping this in mind, the university has decided to increase hostel beds to accommodate 400 to 1,000 students in the coming years.

OPECA opposes move

The BPUT’s move to introduce dual degree programme at a time when private engineering colleges affiliated to it are struggling to fill up their BTech seats has not gone down well with the Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA).

OPECA secretary Binod Dash said while over 60 per cent seats are falling vacant at private engineering colleges and technical colleges, the decision may affect them further.

Besides, Dash said instead of creating UG infrastructure, BPUT should focus more on MTech course and set up centres of excellence to promote research in the university.