BJD shifts focus to Western Odisha

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the Opposition BJP launched several agitational programmes during the last one month to revitalise the party cadre, the ruling BJD has now started the process of setting its house in order particularly in Western and Southern Odisha where it is expected to face tough challenge during the panchayat polls.

Part of the BJD’s game plan seems to put heavyweights in charge of Western Odisha organisation where the BJP performed better than the ruling party in 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Sources maintained that there is a move to entrust Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das and Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh in charge of Western Odisha districts.

However, it is not clear whether they will continue in the Cabinet or not. Das had a good organisational base in Western Odisha before he crossed over from Congress to BJD. Similarly, Singh has been the key person in organisational matters of the ruling party for the last several years.

The exercise to hand over organisational duties to the senior ministers seems to be part of the process to bring in some new faces to the Cabinet from the area.

Besides, the performance of the ministers during the Covid-19 pandemic may also have played a major part in their likely shifting.

Both Das and Singh held key portfolios which directly dealt with the pandemic. But none of them had a visible presence in the scheme of things during the last one and a half years.

Along with Das and Singh, Padmanabha Behera and Tukuni Sahu are the two other Cabinet ministers from the Western Odisha districts while Dibyasankar Mishra is a Minister of State.

Besides, speculation is rife about the shifting of Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro back to the ministry with a mandate to revive the organisational setup of the BJD in Ganjam district.

No formal announcement has been made about the organisational and ministerial shake up. However, there are murmurs of discontent in the party which may spill out in the open any time.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appointed senior observers and observers of the BJD in the last week signalling resumption of political activities.