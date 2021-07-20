STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD shifts focus to Western Odisha

The exercise to hand over organisational duties to the senior ministers seems to be part of the process to bring in some new faces to the Cabinet from the area. 

Published: 20th July 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the Opposition BJP launched several agitational programmes during the last one month to revitalise the party cadre, the ruling BJD has now started the process of setting its house in order particularly in Western and Southern Odisha where it is expected to face tough challenge during the panchayat polls.

Part of the BJD’s game plan seems to put heavyweights in charge of Western Odisha organisation where the BJP performed better than the ruling party in 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Sources maintained that there is a move to entrust Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das and Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh in charge of Western Odisha districts. 

However, it is not clear whether they will continue in the Cabinet or not. Das had a good organisational base in Western Odisha before he crossed over from Congress to BJD. Similarly,  Singh has been the key person in organisational matters of the ruling party for the last several years.

The exercise to hand over organisational duties to the senior ministers seems to be part of the process to bring in some new faces to the Cabinet from the area. 

Besides, the performance of the ministers during the Covid-19 pandemic may also have played a major part in their likely shifting. 

Both Das and Singh held key portfolios which directly dealt with the pandemic. But none of them had a visible presence in the scheme of things during the last one and a half years.

Along with Das and Singh, Padmanabha Behera and Tukuni Sahu are the two other Cabinet ministers from the Western Odisha districts while Dibyasankar Mishra is a Minister of State.

Besides, speculation is rife about the shifting of Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro back to the ministry with a mandate to revive the organisational setup of the BJD in Ganjam district.

No formal announcement has been made about the organisational and ministerial shake up. However, there are murmurs of discontent in the party which may spill out in the open any time.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appointed senior observers and observers of the BJD in the last week signalling resumption of political activities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Odisha Odisha BJD
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp