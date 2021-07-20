Congress demands reinvestigation into Mahanga double murder

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Congress leaders on Monday submitted a memorandum to SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Banoth demanding reinvestigation into the Mahanga double murder case. They also demanded to include the name of Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena in the chargesheet.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by district unit president Manas Choudhury and Mahanga unit president Debendra Sahoo alleged that as per the FIR filed by the son of slain former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral, Jena was the principal abettor/conspirator for commission of the heinous crime.

But surprisingly, his name has been dropped from the chargesheet filed by Mahanga police on May 9, they said.

Even one of the most vital angles of the investigation has been knowingly overlooked by not examining Jena’s personal assistant Bapi Biswal.

Police are yet to verify the phone call record of Biswal, the memorandum alleged. Kulamani and his associate Dibya Singh Baral were killed while they were on the way to their village Nrutang on Januray 2.