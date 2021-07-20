Odisha: ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra’s father meets DGP, PCCF for fair inquiry

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Father of Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the assistant conservator of forest (ACF) of Parlakhemundi who died under mysterious circumstances, on Monday met DGP Abhay and demanded a polygraph test of his daughter-in-law Bidya Bharati, DFO Sangram Behera and cook Manmath Kambha. All three have been named in the FIR after a murder case was registered.

The ACF’s father Abhiram Mohapatra who also met Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sisir Ratho accused Garabandha IIC Mamata Panda of detaining the ambulance carrying his son for an hour near the DFO office which led to the deterioration of his health. Abhiram demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

In a related development, Paralakhemundi Police seized copy of an unsigned agreement where Soumya has purportedly declared his wife as sole claimant of his property and salary if anything happened to him. His family members, however, have raised serious doubts about the agreement and termed it fabricated.

“Initial investigation suggests that Soumya committed suicide, however, it is too early to confirm anything. Probe is on from all angles and a murder case has been registered in this connection based on his family’s complaint,” said a senior police officer.

Abhiram, who is a retired government official, said Soumya’s cousin Priyabrata Panda, uncle and one his friends visited the deceased’s quarter on July 16.

The forensics team and police opened the quarter in front of Soumya’s family members and they were surprised to see there was reportedly no sign of any fire accident on the spot.

“Soumya’s wife reportedly told the investigators that he was burning unused papers in the dining room of their quarter using kerosene. We doubt the veracity of her claims as there is no need of kerosene to burn papers. Besides, why would anyone burn unused papers in the dining room?” the deceased’s cousin Priyabrata told The New Indian Express.

The family members of the ACF said there was no sign of any fire on the plastic chair where he was sitting nor was there any damage to a puffed rice jar kept nearby, terry cotton door screen, bed and door mat in the dining room.

The family says the residence was barely of 600 sq ft in area and a fire mishap could leave clear signature which was not there. Meanwhile, two police teams are questioning Soumya’s family in Balasore and Bidya in Mayurbhanj as part of their probe.