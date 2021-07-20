STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seventh batch of IIM-S starts with 48 per cent female students

The classes witnessed as many as 169 students from 22 different states of the country, of which, 81 are female.

Published: 20th July 2021 08:36 AM

Indian Institute of Management - Sambalpur

Indian Institute of Management - Sambalpur (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The 7th batch of Indian Institute of Management - Sambalpur (IIM-S)’s MBA programme commenced with the inauguration of five-day induction programme through virtual mode on Monday.

From 49 per cent female students in 2019, to 44 per cent in 2020 and 48 per cent in the current year, IIM-S has consistently recorded one of the highest gender diversities among the IIMs of the country for three batches in a row. 

IIM-S director Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “We became the first IIM in 2019 with MBA admission having highest gender inclusive diversity of 49 per cent and we have been continuing it since last three batches.” Before 2019, no female students were taking admission in IIM-S. However, to strategise academic diversity, IIM-S took a policy decision to give relaxation to girl students in cut-off marks for admission and the outcome is encouraging, he said.

Among others who spoke during the virtual induction programmes of IIM-S included chief guest, IAS Chief Executive Officer, UIDAI, Dr Saurabh Garg, and keynote speaker, co-founder, Edduus, Leadership Coach and ZIIL Malaysia, Lalit Gupta.

Addressing the new batch, Lalit Gupta said, “There is a huge amount of disruption happening around us and Covid has only accelerated those changes. While this is an era of uncertainties, it is at the same time an era of opportunities and possibilities. We have to figure out how to take advantage of these opportunities and possibilities and not get bogged down by the challenges.” Due to the pandemic, IIM Sambalpur has been conducting online classes which is likely to continue this year as well.

