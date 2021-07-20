Two farmers electrocuted in Odisha

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: In a tragic incident, two farmers were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with live wire at Pandikimal village under Tarbha police limits in the district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Sahu and Gopa Sahu, both belonging to the same village.

Sources said, Radheshyam and Gopa were working in their farmlands using an electric water lifting pump when the mishap occurred.

Radheshyam came in contact with the live wire while lifting the pump and screamed for help.

Gopa, who was present at the site, rushed to help Radheshyam but he too got electrocuted. Locals rushed the duo to the nearest hospital but it was too late by then. The doctors declared both brought dead.