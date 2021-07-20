STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two jumbo carcasses found in Odisha's Keonjhar

PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said the exact cause of the deaths can only be ascertained after examining the samples.

Published: 20th July 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Carcass of one of the elephants found in Raba village of Keonjhar district.

Carcass of one of the elephants found in Raba village of Keonjhar district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: Forest officials on Monday found carcasses of two elephants from Raba village under Kushakala forest beat of Bhuyana-Juanga-Pidha range in Keonjhar district.

The elephants - a 20-year-old female and five-year-old male - are suspected to have been poisoned. After receiving information from locals, a forest team led by RCCF Arun Kumar Mishra and Keonjhar DFO Swayam Mallik reached the spot for inquiry. The veterinary team that accompanied them found blood in the female jumbo’s mouth.

PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said the exact cause of the deaths can only be ascertained after examining the samples.

DFO Mallik said they tried to find out if the deaths were because of electrocution but no live wire was found at the spot. Besides, there were no injuries on the carcasses which confirmed that it was not a case of electrocution or death due to any external injuries, the DFO said.

Mallik added that to ascertain the exact cause, they have decided to send the samples to the Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT in Bhubaneswar.

With this, the number of elephant deaths rose to five in the last one and half months. A tusker was electrocuted near Talagada village in Angul on July 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keonjhar Keonjhar Elephants Odisha Elephants Odisha
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp