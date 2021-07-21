STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD MPs meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal over pending rice subsidy

The delegation including members from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha submitted a memorandum to the minister.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:01 AM

BJD MPs with Union Minister Piyush Goyal at New Delhi.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday reiterated its demand for payment of the pending food subsidy to the State by the Centre and sought evacuation of surplus rice by the Food Corporation of India.

A delegation of BJD MPs met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Procurement Piyush Goyal on Tuesday at New Delhi and raised the demands. The MPs also highlighted the shortage of gunny bags in the State.

The delegation including members from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha submitted a memorandum to the minister. The MPs maintained that the minister assured them to do the needful.  

The memorandum claimed that the Centre has been delaying release of pending subsidy of Odisha of Rs 6081.45 crore accumulating over the years since 2003-04 despite repeated reminders.

Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC), the major procuring agency of the State government, is yet to receive subsidy and advance subsidy despite repeated reminders.

The additional interest incurred because of the delay and non-release of subsidy comes to around Rs 4883.55 crore which remains unrecouped and should be paid by the Centre, it added.

The BJD MPs maintained that though paddy procurement has been increasing over the years, evacuation of rice by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has not gone up in a commensurate and consistent manner.

The memorandum said though 214.4 lakh tonne of rice have been produced in the State from 2016-17 to 2020-21 kharif marketing season (KMS), the off take by FCI has been only 75.87 lakh tonne. 

The State produced highest rice of 52.35 lakh tonne in 2020-21 KMS, but the off take by July 6, 2021 has been only 12.5 lakh tonne, it added.

The MPs alleged that failure of timely evacuation of surplus rice is choking the State’s godowns. As there will be no takers for the rice, the State will lose thousands of crores of rupees, they added.

