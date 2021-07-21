Dry spell casts cloud on paddy yield in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With erratic and inadequate rainfall in the months of June and July affecting transplantation and beausaning of paddy crops, farmers across Kalahandi district fear poor output this season. Add to it the receding water levels in catchment areas of the Indravati project here that could have serious consequences for agriculture in the coming days.

Sources said, farmers are still hopeful that in case rainfall normalises in a couple of days, there are chances of a good yield. Same is the state of pulses and oilseeds.

Due to inadequate rain in the catchment areas, water level of the Indravati project is at 629.80 meter as against the capacity of 642 meters leading to reduction of water being released into the three canal systems.

The water level is expected to improve if catchment areas receive decent rainfall soon.

In many places, paddy seedlings have outgrown the transplantation phase and nursery beds are drying out. To cope with the situation, experienced farmers are watering the seedling beds while some are also raising new beds.

Farmers who generally don’t go for crop insurance are also getting ready for it. Coverage of pulses and oilseeds is also yet to reach the mark. For pulses, coverage so far is 18,730 ha against targeted 54,920 ha. Similarly, with oilseeds, only 2,471 ha is covered so far against target of 16,285 ha.

On the other hand, adverse weather has had no impact on cotton and maize. As against the targeted 65,000 ha, hectares so far 62,000 ha has been covered, which is promising. Likewise with maize where 10,626 ha has been covered as against target of 14,305 ha.

Contacted, Chief District Agriculture Officer Bhaskar Padhi said the situation will improve if it rains within a week and urged farmers not to panic.

Pulses and oilseeds will not bear the brunt of the erratic rains as they are reaped in phases till August-September and there is sufficient time.

“Overall, the weather condition is favourable for non-paddy crops. The situation is being monitored with regular assessment of the crop condition. Farmers are advised accordingly,” he said.

Rainfall vs paddy target