STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dry spell casts cloud on paddy yield in Odisha

Sources said, farmers are still hopeful that in case rainfall normalises in a couple of days, there are chances of a good yield.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With erratic and inadequate rainfall in the months of June and July affecting transplantation and beausaning of paddy crops, farmers across Kalahandi district fear poor output this season. Add to it the receding water levels in catchment areas of the Indravati project here that could have serious consequences for agriculture in the coming days.  

Sources said, farmers are still hopeful that in case rainfall normalises in a couple of days, there are chances of a good yield. Same is the state of pulses and oilseeds. 

Due to inadequate rain in the catchment areas, water level of the Indravati project is at 629.80 meter as against the capacity of 642 meters leading to reduction of water being released into the three canal systems.

The water level is expected to improve if catchment areas receive decent rainfall soon.

In many places, paddy seedlings have outgrown the transplantation phase and nursery beds are drying out. To cope with the situation, experienced farmers are watering the seedling beds while some are also raising new beds.

Farmers who generally don’t go for crop insurance are also getting ready for it. Coverage of pulses and oilseeds  is also yet to reach the mark. For pulses, coverage so far  is 18,730 ha against targeted 54,920 ha. Similarly, with oilseeds, only 2,471 ha is covered so far against target of 16,285 ha.

On the other hand, adverse weather has had no impact on cotton and maize. As against the targeted 65,000 ha, hectares so far  62,000 ha  has been covered,  which is promising. Likewise with maize where 10,626 ha has been covered as against target of 14,305 ha. 

Contacted, Chief District Agriculture Officer Bhaskar  Padhi said the situation will improve if it rains within a week and urged farmers not to panic.

Pulses and oilseeds will not bear the brunt of the erratic rains as they are reaped in phases till August-September and there is sufficient time.

“Overall, the weather condition is favourable for non-paddy crops. The situation is being monitored with regular assessment of the crop condition. Farmers are advised accordingly,” he said.

Rainfall vs paddy target

  • 158 mm average rainfall recorded in June

  • Normal rainfall during this time is 240.40 mm 

  • 147 mm average rainfall recorded in July

  • Normal rainfall during this time 327.7 mm

  • Targeted paddy growing area : 1,79,000 hectare (ha)

  • Coverage till date: 79,224 

  • Assessment by Agriculture department

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Farmers
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp