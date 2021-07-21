Focus on new age skills for rural youth: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal exhorted the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to increase its efforts on new-age skill development initiatives providing employment to rural youth.

Addressing the 40th foundation day function of Nabard here on Tuesday, the Governor appreciated the national bank for providing funds to those who are not being funded by commercial banks and its role in empowering women through SHGs.

Development Commissioner PK Jena appreciated the efforts of Nabard for the record sanction of infrastructure projects under RIDF for the State.

Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Meena urged all stakeholders to double their efforts to achieve the priority sector credit disbursement target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the current fiscal. In order to achieve the prescribed 60 per cent credit deposit ratio at the State and district levels, credit flow to priority sectors should be around Rs 1.36 lakh crore in 2022-23.

Nabard CGM C Udayabhaskar said the bank’s financial support to the State government, banks and corporations in Odisha has touched Rs 22,709 crore in 2020-21.