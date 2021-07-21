Odisha: 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian reviews 'high school transformation'

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian on Tuesday through video-conferencing reviewed the progress of the ambitious high school transformation initiative at Rourkela city with district authorities and also interacted with different stakeholders. Also present were Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and Rourkela ADM Dibyajyoti Parida.

Students, teachers and members of different school committees participated in the discussion wherein some students expressed their aspirations for future life.

Pandian said CM Naveen Patnaik has been laying emphasis to translate the dreams of students into reality which would pave the way for formation of a new Odisha. He insisted on collective efforts to build grounds to this effect.