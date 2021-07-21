Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks servitors, admin for completion of Bahuda Yatra in time
Naveen Patnaik thanked the people of Puri for showing utmost restrain during the entire festival that was conducted amid COVID restrictions.
BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday thanked the sevayats, temple, district administration and police for successful completion of Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Appreciating the conduct of all rituals by sevayats in a smooth manner and in time, the Chief Minister thanked the people of Puri for showing utmost restrain during the entire festival that was conducted amid Covid restrictions. He also thanked all other officials who were involved in conduct of the Yatra.