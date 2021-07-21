STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha logs record 69 coronavirus fatalities, 1,927 new cases push tally to 9,59,986

The coastal state currently has 19,685 active cases while as many as 9,35,007 patients, including 2,341 on Tuesday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Published: 21st July 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials said that they have doubled the testing with an aim to identify patients and treat them to check transmission. Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Wednesday recorded 69 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest so far in a single day, taking the toll to 5,241, while 1,927 new cases pushed the tally to 9,59,986, a health department official said.

The coastal state currently has 19,685 active cases while as many as 9,35,007 patients, including 2,341 on Tuesday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, alone accounted for 22 fresh fatalities, followed by Sundergarh at 10, Bargarh at seven, Angul at six, Keonjhar at five.

This apart, 53 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities in the past, the official stated.

Of the 1,927 new cases, 1,115 were from quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Khurda registered 498 new infections, followed by Cuttack at 248, Jajpur at 123, Balasore at 111 and Puri at 103, the official said.

Over 1.52 crore sample tests have been conducted so far, including 72,061 in the past 24 hours. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.28 per cent.

The state has administered 1,46,42,944 vaccine doses thus far, of which 2,18,538 were given on Tuesday. According to the official, the inoculation drive is in progress in 26 of the state's 30 districts.

The administration has received 38,130 doses of Covaxin and three lakh of Covishield on Tuesday, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid deaths Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp