Odisha logs record 69 coronavirus fatalities, 1,927 new cases push tally to 9,59,986

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Wednesday recorded 69 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest so far in a single day, taking the toll to 5,241, while 1,927 new cases pushed the tally to 9,59,986, a health department official said.

The coastal state currently has 19,685 active cases while as many as 9,35,007 patients, including 2,341 on Tuesday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, alone accounted for 22 fresh fatalities, followed by Sundergarh at 10, Bargarh at seven, Angul at six, Keonjhar at five.

This apart, 53 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities in the past, the official stated.

Of the 1,927 new cases, 1,115 were from quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Khurda registered 498 new infections, followed by Cuttack at 248, Jajpur at 123, Balasore at 111 and Puri at 103, the official said.

Over 1.52 crore sample tests have been conducted so far, including 72,061 in the past 24 hours. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.28 per cent.

The state has administered 1,46,42,944 vaccine doses thus far, of which 2,18,538 were given on Tuesday. According to the official, the inoculation drive is in progress in 26 of the state's 30 districts.

The administration has received 38,130 doses of Covaxin and three lakh of Covishield on Tuesday, he added.