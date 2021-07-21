Rain-soaked Bahuda Yatra comes to an end

By Express News Service

PURI: Braving the heavy afternoon downpour, servitors pulled the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings towards the Simhadwar (Lion’s Gate), bringing the curtains down on Bahuda Yatra on Tuesday.

The first to reach the Lion’s Gate of Srimandir was Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja Rath at 3.50 pm followed by Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra at 4.25 pm and Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha at 6.15 pm.

The chariots had a brief halt midway for the deities to taste ‘Poda Pitha’ delicacy prepared by their Mausi (aunt). Thereafter, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana went straight to Simhadwar while Lord Jagannath waited on his chariot near the palace of Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

The king performed a ritual involving Goddess Mahalaxmi and Lord Jagannath called Laxminarayan Bheta. Then Nandighosha was pulled and parked at the Simhadwar.

The deities would stay on their respective chariots till July 23. On Wednesday, the Suna Besha of the Trinity would be conducted on the chariots while Adhar Pana will be offered on Thursday.

On Friday night, the deities would be escorted into the Srimandir’s Garbha Gruha in Pahandi and placed on the Ratnasimhasan. From Saturday, the normal rituals would resume and Nilachal Abadha be available for devotees.

Earlier on the day, both the Srimandir and Gundicha temple besides the chariots were decorated with flowers before the Trinity began their return journey. The festival proceedings were ahead of the schedule by around four hours.

As per the SOP, servitors with RT-PCR test negative report participated in the fete. Each chariot was pulled by 500 servitors. Devotees were not allowed to participate in the festival due to the prevailing Covid situation for the second consecutive year.

Anticipating a bright sunny day, the administration had engaged Fire Services personnel to flood the Bada Danda and sprinkle water on barefooted servitors who pulled the chariots along the 3 km long Grand Road. However, rains lashed the town in the afternoon and provided the much-needed relief from sweltering weather.

Symbolic festival at Sabara Srikhetra

A symbolic Bahuda Yatra was organised in Sabara Srikhetra Koraput with a handful sevayats on Tuesday. In the morning, sevayats performed the special rituals after giving the Trinity a holy bath.

Thereafter, the deities were carried to the chariot in Dhadi Pahandi. All the rituals were conducted by only 10 sevayats inside the premises of the Jagannath temple. No outsiders were allowed during the festival proceedings.