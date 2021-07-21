STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rain-soaked Bahuda Yatra comes to an end

The king performed a ritual involving Goddess Mahalaxmi and Lord Jagannath called Laxminarayan Bheta.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

A sevayat carries coconuts on the Bada Danda while the chariot of Lord Jagannath is pulled during Bahuda Yatra on Tuesday.

A sevayat carries coconuts on the Bada Danda while the chariot of Lord Jagannath is pulled during Bahuda Yatra on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Braving the heavy afternoon downpour, servitors pulled the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings towards the Simhadwar (Lion’s Gate), bringing the curtains down on Bahuda Yatra on Tuesday.

The first to reach the Lion’s Gate of Srimandir was Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja Rath at 3.50 pm followed by Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra at 4.25 pm and Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha at 6.15 pm.

The chariots had a brief halt midway for the deities to taste ‘Poda Pitha’ delicacy prepared by their Mausi (aunt). Thereafter, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana went straight to Simhadwar while Lord Jagannath waited on his chariot near the palace of Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

The king performed a ritual involving Goddess Mahalaxmi and Lord Jagannath called Laxminarayan Bheta. Then Nandighosha was pulled and parked at the Simhadwar.

The deities would stay on their respective chariots till July 23. On Wednesday, the Suna Besha of the Trinity would be conducted on the chariots while Adhar Pana will be offered on Thursday.

On Friday night, the deities would be escorted into the Srimandir’s Garbha Gruha in Pahandi and placed on the Ratnasimhasan. From Saturday, the normal rituals would resume and Nilachal Abadha be available for devotees.

Earlier on the day, both the Srimandir and Gundicha temple besides the chariots were decorated with flowers before the Trinity began their return journey. The festival proceedings were ahead of the schedule by around four hours. 

As per the SOP, servitors with RT-PCR test negative report participated in the fete. Each chariot was pulled by 500 servitors. Devotees were not allowed to participate in the festival due to the prevailing Covid situation for the second consecutive year.

Anticipating a bright sunny day, the administration had engaged Fire Services personnel to flood the Bada Danda and sprinkle water on barefooted servitors who pulled the chariots along the 3 km long Grand Road. However, rains lashed the town in the afternoon and provided the much-needed relief from sweltering weather.

Symbolic festival at Sabara Srikhetra

A symbolic Bahuda Yatra was organised in Sabara Srikhetra Koraput with a handful sevayats on Tuesday. In the morning, sevayats performed the special rituals after giving the Trinity a holy bath.

Thereafter, the deities were carried to the chariot in Dhadi Pahandi. All the rituals were conducted by only 10 sevayats inside the premises of the Jagannath temple. No outsiders were allowed during the festival proceedings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahuda Yatra
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp