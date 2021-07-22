BJP leader detained for husband's death in Odisha's Mangalpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police have detained a woman BJP leader in connection with her husband’s death at Mangalpur in the district.

The detained woman was identified as Mamata Kuanar, a frontline leader of the district BJP Mahila Morcha. She had unsuccessfully contested the Zilla Parishad elections from Zone-6 in Jajpur on a BJP ticket in 2017.

Apart from Mamata, two other women have been detained by police over the mysterious death of Subash Kuanar alias Atala.

Police said Atala’s body was found from his rented house at Mangalpur Bazaar on Tuesday night. The 42-year-old Atala was a popular businessman and was staying in the rented house along with Mamata and their 14-year-old son. His sister-in-law and mother-in-law were also staying in another apartment of the same rented building.

Sources said Atala’s sister-in-law reportedly heard muffled voices on Tuesday night and informed the landlord who along with some neighbours reached the businessman’s house. Mamata opened the door and they found Subash lying dead. They rushed him to Mangalpur CHC but doctors declared him dead.

Police reached the CHC and seized the body. Atala’s brother Ranjan lodged a complaint with Mangalpur police alleging that the businessman was killed by his wife. He claimed his brother was strangulated to death as the body bore marks on his neck.

Police have detained Atala’s sister-in-law and mother-in-law besides Mamata for questioning. On Wednesday, Jajpur SP Rahul PR along with a scientific team visited Atala’s house for investigation.

Mangalpur IIC Inamul Houque said the three women are being interrogated and we are investigating the case.