Mumbai police arrest Odisha man for creating fake social media profiles and blackmailing youths

'Mumbai Police have taken Kirtonia on transit remand after producing him in a court in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday,' said an officer of Bharatpur police station.

Published: 22nd July 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Mumbai Police arrested a youth from Bhubaneswar for allegedly creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts in girls' names and blackmailing users after obtaining their obscene pictures, police said on Thursday.

The accused Debasis Kirtonia was staying in Sampur under Bharatpur policy limits. On receiving complaints against the fake social media accounts, Mumbai Police had launched an investigation into the matter and had registered a case in this connection under the Information Technology Act.

"Mumbai Police have taken Kirtonia on transit remand after producing him in a court in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday," said an officer of Bharatpur police station.

The accused was reportedly befriending the youths, gaining their confidence and asking them to share their private photographs. Kirtonia was then blackmailing the users for money and was threatening to make their photographs viral on social media if they did not agree to his demands.

Commissionerate Police had recently cautioned the citizens to remain alert of cybercriminals who are targeting the unsuspecting social media users.

"An unknown woman might introduce herself to you on Facebook and WhatsApp and encourage you to make private video calls. However, be cautious they will record your video call and blackmail you to deposit the money in their accounts," said Cuttack DCP's official Twitter handle. This is a new tactic of cybercriminals, be careful, it added.

