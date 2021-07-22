Nandankanan welcomes two lion cubs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The lion population in Nandankanan increased to 18 with the zoo welcoming two cubs on Wednesday. Lioness Bijili gave birth to three cubs including a stillborn.

The lioness first delivered the stillborn at 2.43 am while the second and third cubs were born at 3.12 am and 3.38 am, respectively.

Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said the cubs were not able to consume colostrum initially. After eight hours of giving birth, the lioness was tranquillised by zoo officials who then assisted in feeding of the cubs.

After observing the mother for 12 hours, the zoo authorities decided to go for hand rearing of the cubs.

"The mother has been given antibiotics, saline and other supplements," the deputy director said and added that both the cubs are healthy and responding well. Bijili was brought to Nandankanan from Indore in December last year.