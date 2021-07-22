STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nandankanan welcomes two lion cubs

The lioness first delivered the stillborn at 2.43 am while the second and third cubs were born at 3.12 am and 3.38 am, respectively.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Lion Cubs

Lion Cubs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The lion population in Nandankanan increased to 18 with the zoo welcoming two cubs on Wednesday. Lioness Bijili gave birth to three cubs including a stillborn.

The lioness first delivered the stillborn at 2.43 am while the second and third cubs were born at 3.12 am and 3.38 am, respectively.

Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said the cubs were not able to consume colostrum initially. After eight hours of giving birth, the lioness was tranquillised by zoo officials who then assisted in feeding of the cubs. 

After observing the mother for 12 hours, the zoo authorities decided to go for hand rearing of the cubs.

"The mother has been given antibiotics, saline and other supplements," the deputy director said and added that both the cubs are healthy and responding well.  Bijili was brought to Nandankanan from Indore in December last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandankanan Nandankanan Lions
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp