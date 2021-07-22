STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha cops to grill DFO, OIC for headway into ACF death

The OIC was seen in uniform besides Bidya at the district headquarters hospital in Parlakhemundi but refused to comment.

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bidya Bharati Panda, wife of the ACF, being taken for interrogation.

Bidya Bharati Panda, wife of the ACF, being taken for interrogation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Yet to make any headway into the mysterious death Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Gajapati police now plans to quiz DFO Sangram Keshari Behera for clues.

Gajapati SP Tapan Patnaik, who is supervising the case, on Wednesday informed that police are planning to interrogate Sangram at an appropriate time.

“Since the DFO’s name has been mentioned in the FIR, he will be questioned in due time. A cyber expert has been roped in by the Crime Branch team to examine call details of the DFO, the deceased ACF and his wife Bidya Bharati Panda,” the SP said.

Besides, OIC of Gurandi police station Mamata Panda, who happens to be the sister-in-law of Bidya, will also be questioned as to why the ambulance carrying Soumya was stopped midway and the reason for her presence at the spot without instructions from the police department.

The OIC was seen in uniform besides Bidya at the district headquarters hospital in Parlakhemundi but refused to comment.

Patnaik said investigation into the incident is underway from all angles. While the dying declaration of the ACF has been video-recorded, his postmortem report is awaited. On the day, police released the copy of a handwritten letter of Bidya which was seized from the quarters of the ACF.

The letter read, “I hate you the most in the world. I hate this man. Even hate combine my name with his. I spoiled my life for all my stupid decisions.”

Bidya has reportedly told police that she wrote the letter after knowing about her husband’s extra-marital affair to express her sorrow. The note has no relevance with his death, she claimed. Earlier, Bidya had accused her husband of infidelity.

Meanwhile, the police team which had left for Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts to quiz family members of Soumya and Bidya, returned to Paralakhemundi.

Soumya was rescued from his government quarters in Paralakhemundi with 90 per cent burns on June 11 night. He succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack the next day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha police Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra Gajapati police
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp