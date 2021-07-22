STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Five lakh ghost ration cards in circulation, alleges BJP

Odisha BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy said as per official records there are 96,76,934 ration card holders in the State.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy

Odisha BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging circulation of around five lakh ghost ration cards in Odisha, the BJP on Wednesday targeted the State government by stating that the beneficiaries are people close to the ruling BJD.

Accusing the State government of promoting corruption, State BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy said as per official records there are 96,76,934 ration card holders in the State.

The free ration distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was lifted by 87,39,494 beneficiaries in May. This shows that 5,43,699 card holders have not lifted their free food grains.

Curiously, 88,76,162 persons have lifted their subsidised ration (at Rs 1/kg rice) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the month of May. As many as 4,07,031 card holders did not buy their ration.

In June 2021 the total number of card holders lifting the free ration was 88,23, 034 leaving a gap of 4,54,451.

Interestingly, more number (88,72,827) of card holders purchased their subsidised ration in the same month. The One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme allows eligible beneficiaries to avail food grains that they are entitled to under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any fair price shop (FPS) across the country.

“If more than five lakh card holders are not lifting free ration under (PMGKAY), we suspect that these cards are distributed to persons who do not exist. The lack of concern of the State government to find out why such a large number of beneficiaries is not taking the benefit of the welfare scheme during Covid-19 pandemic lockdown is intriguing,” Tripathy told mediapersons.

He said that the Centre had released Rs 955.16 crore for distribution of free ration to people covered under NFSA in the first wave of the pandemic. The utilisation certificates submitted by the district civil supplies officers to the State government so far comes to about Rs 934 crore. The Rs 21 crore which remained unspent was meant for around 2 lakh NFSA beneficiaries.

“Government claimed that more than 10 lakh migrant labourers returned to the State and a majority of them were covered under the free ration scheme. There is more to these discrepancies in the number of ration cards in circulation and the lifting of free food grains than meets the eye, the BJP leader alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Odisha BJP Odisha Ration Cards
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp