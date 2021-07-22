Odisha's Nabarangpur fails to make it to NEET centre list

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Nabarangpur has been deprived a NEET centre this year too. As many as 2,487 students from the district had appeared the test last year and the number is likely to cross 3,000 this time.

A backward district with most of its students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, it does not make the cut for a NEET centre.

If Nabarangpur does not get a test centre, more than 80 per cent applicants may fail to appear NEET, said rights activist Santosh Kumar Mishra. Most of the students in the district are from socio-economically backward and disadvantaged backgrounds.

As such Nabarangpur has no engineering or government degree colleges due to which many talented students are forced to discontinue their studies midway.

Previously, NTA had planned to conduct NEET-2021 in seven districts - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur of the State. Official sources said after the State government’s letter, the NTA has enhanced the number of NEET centres from seven to 16.

This year nine new centres have been set up at Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Bhawanipatna, Paralakhemundi, Phulbani, Kenonjhar and Puri. However, Nabarangpur has not found a place in the list.

Sources said students from Chandahandi, Raighar, Jharigam, Kundei and some interior pockets of the district would have to cover a distance over 180 km to appear NEET at the centre set up in Koraput. Besides, they would have to spend a substantial amount of money for three days stay.

As parents, most of who belong to the economically-backward section, are not sure about their children qualifying the NEET, they don’t want to take the risk of spending money on travel and the stay at Koraput.

Omission of Nabarangpur from the new test centre list has triggered resentment. The parents’ committee of the district has warned to take to the streets if the government fails to add Nabarangpur in the list of new NEET centres. In NEET-2020, nine students from Nabarangpur had qualified the entrance exam. Mishra said the success rate may witness an increase this year if a test centre is opened in the district.

Contacted, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi said since he is in New Delhi for the monsoon session of Parliament, he would meet the new Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and take up the issue with him.

Last year, NEET centres were set up in six cities across the State and as many as 38,000 students took the test. However, many students in undivided Koraput, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts were unable to appear the entrance test as no centre was set up in the region.

In March this year, Odisha government apprised the Centre about the difficulties faced by students of tribal-dominated areas and urged National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct NEET-2021 in all 30 districts of the State. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra wrote to Director General of NTA Vineet Joshi in this regard.