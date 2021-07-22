STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pegasus snooping row: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee demands resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik discussed the issue with senior leaders at the Congress Bhavan before submission of the memorandum to the Governor.

Published: 22nd July 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) along with party MPs and MLAs on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court monitored judicial probe into spyware Pegasus and immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

In a memorandum submitted to Governor Ganeshi Lal, the Congress alleged that Shah is responsible for the ‘heinous and unpardonable’ activities with the tacit support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Such illegal and unconstitutional activities could not have been done without the tacit support and consent of the Prime Minister,” it said and added that such activities are contrary to the constitutional oath taken by the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Alleging that the spyware Pegasus was also being used to hack cell phones in the run up to the General Elections in 2019, the Congress leaders said telephones of former party president Rahul Gandhi and his office staff were also hacked. 

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik discussed the issue with senior leaders at the Congress Bhavan before submission of the memorandum to the Governor.

