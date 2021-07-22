STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

War of words between BJD, BJP over SEBC enumeration

The Odisha government had maintained that no formal census including caste details of the population has been undertaken since 1931.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A WAR of words has ensued between BJD and BJP here after the Centre announced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that caste-wise data on population, other than scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, would not be included in the upcoming national census.

The State government had informed the Parliament in March that it would not be releasing caste-based census data collected in 2011. Odisha was one of the three states which had requested the Centre to collect details of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) to achieve inclusive growth.

While the BJP targeted the Odisha government for doing caste-based politics, the BJD responded by stating that the party had supported the Odisha State Backward Class (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in the Assembly on February 18, 2020 and has now gone back on the issue. The passing of the Bill enabled the Odisha State Backward Class Commission to conduct a survey for identifying socially and economically backward classes on the basis of socio-educational status.

Describing the request of the State government to the Centre as unnecessary, State BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said that instead steps should be taken for the all-round development of the other backward classes (OBCs) in the State.

“I don’t think a separate survey of SEBCs will expedite their development,” he added.

However, BJD spokesperson Ipsita Sahu said all political parties including the BJP had supported the State government’s move in the Assembly.

The BJP had also supported a resolution moved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard, she said and added that Harichandan’s statement has exposed the BJP as an anti-backward class party.    

The State government had written to the Centre last year requesting enumeration of SEBCs and OBCs along with the general census in 2021.  

The State government had said that the census of these communities could be done either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by prescribing a separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of the SEBCs and OBCs.

The State government had maintained that no formal census including caste details of the population has been undertaken since 1931.

It had argued that data regarding the SEBC and OBC population would help in taking up focussed planning for these communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD BJP SEBC
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp