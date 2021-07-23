30 convicts in Odisha get premature release

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Thursday issued premature release order of 30 convicts for their good behaviour in the jails and on the basis of State Sentence Review Committee’s recommendations.

As per the provisions of CrPC, the State Review Committee recommended the premature release of six convicts lodged in Biju Patnaik open air (ashram) jail in Jamujhari, five in Berhampur, four in Kotpad, three in Baripada, two each in Choudwar, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and one each in Bhadrak, Boudh, Bissam Cuttack, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Nabarangpur.