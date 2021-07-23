30 SC families seek help of National Commission for Scheduled Caste

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Deprived of land patta necessary to avail benefits under rural housing schemes, nearly 30 scheduled caste families have sought the intervention of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC).

The families are living in pathetic conditions after being deprived of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other housing schemes despite being eligible for the same. They live in dilapidated kutcha houses in their native Goda village under Ersama tehsil.

Seeking intervention of the administration, they said their children have also been deprived of caste, residential, income and other certificates in absence of land patta.

Erasama tehsildar Chaudhury Pragyan Das said, acting upon the complaint, local revenue inspector has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter and proper action will be taken accordingly.