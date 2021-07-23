STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

30 SC families seek help of National Commission for Scheduled Caste

The families are living in pathetic conditions after being deprived of PMAY and other housing schemes despite being eligible for the same.

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Caste

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Deprived of land patta necessary to avail benefits under rural housing schemes, nearly 30 scheduled caste families have sought the intervention of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC). 

The families are living in pathetic conditions after being deprived of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other housing schemes despite being eligible for the same. They live in dilapidated kutcha houses in their native Goda village under Ersama tehsil.

Seeking intervention of the administration, they said their children have also been deprived of caste, residential, income and other certificates in absence of land patta. 

Erasama tehsildar Chaudhury Pragyan Das said, acting upon the complaint, local revenue inspector has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter and proper action will be taken accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission For Scheduled Caste Scheduled Caste
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp