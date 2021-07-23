STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adhar Pana served to Trinity

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:29 AM

Lord Jagannath being offered Adhar Pana from pitchers.

Lord Jagannath being offered Adhar Pana from pitchers. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Seated on the chariots, Lord Jagannath and his siblings were on Thursday offered Adhar Pana, a rich drink which the Trinity dedicates to Parswa Devatas (guarding deities) and for salvation of ghostly bodies. Braving the incessant rain since afternoon, dressers adorned the deities with new clothes.

The Adhar Pana ritual began at 7.30 pm after offering of Sandhyadhupa bhog. Servitors then placed nine large open-mouthed barrel-shaped clay pitchers, each at least one metre high, full of drinks before the Trinity on their respective chariots. The barrels reached up to the lips of the deities. 

After the ‘Sodosha Upachar Puja’, servitors offered the drink to the deities starting with Devi Subhadra, Lord Balabhadra and at the end, Lord Jagannath. Soon after the offering, the earthen pitchers were smashed, spilling the drink on the floor of the chariots.

It is believed that numerous spirits, ghostly bodies and souls trailing the Trinity during the Rath Yatra, eagerly wait for this moment to get ‘Mokshya’ by consuming the holy drink. 

Every year, devotees make a rush to collect the spilled drink from beneath the chariots. However, in view of the pandemic and the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the State government restricting public participation in the festival, no devotees were present during the ritual.

Raghabdas Mutt, Bada Odia Mutt and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) provided the three pitchers with the drink for Adhar Pana ritual. The drink is a mix of nine rich tasty ingredients along with cheese and cream.

The Trinity would remain on their respective chariots throughout the night and be escorted into the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir on Friday in ceremonial Pahandi procession popularly called ‘Niladri Bije’.

The administration had beefed up security for smooth conduct of the ritual and to prevent participation of devotees. SJTA chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh were present.

