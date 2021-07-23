Amid noise over leadership change, OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik warns against indiscipline

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adopting a tough stand against the dissidents, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik has issued a warning to his partymen not to indulge in indiscipline and work for the party unitedly.

In an indication that there will be no change in the State leadership of the party, he is reported to have said that indiscipline in any form will not be tolerated.

He was speaking at an internal meeting of the party following the announcement of the media committee on Thursday. Patnaik asked all members to work for the party without sitting at home as the Covid-19 situation is normalising.

Spelling out the roadmap of the party, Patnaik said that media committees will also be constituted at the district level. He said that Congress spokespersons will be appointed in every district and asked partymen to get acquainted with happenings at the State and national level so that they can go to the people in a more convincing manner.

Giving hints that State office-bearers will be announced soon, Patnaik asked leaders to be appointed to different committees to work for the party at the grassroots level.

“As an office-bearer of the party, you should work or else not accept the post. There is no point in sitting at home being an office-bearer,” he said.

The State unit of the Congress has been in a state of uncertainty during the last one and a half years because of speculation over change in the leadership after the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The AICC has, in the meantime, appointed Youth Congress and Mahila Congress committees. Sources said that presidents of both the wings are supporters of Patnaik. Besides, the media committee announced by the central leadership is also packed with Patnaik loyalists.

The dissidents are, however, hopeful of the change. One among them said that a decision in this regard has been deferred due to problems in Punjab and the Parliament session for which the leadership is busy now.