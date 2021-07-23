STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Black spots' identified to curb accidents in Odisha's Kalahandi

With road accidents in Kalahandi showing no signs of abating, district road safety committee has decided to take precautionary measures to curb the menace.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With road accidents in Kalahandi showing no signs of abating, district road safety committee has decided to take precautionary measures to curb the menace.

In its virtual meeting on Thursday, the committee, chaired by Collector Parag Harshad Gavali, identified eight ‘black spots’ for rectifications of road engineering issues and enforcement of stricter traffic rules.

The eight spots included Ampani and Kaudala on NH-26, three spots at Junagarh and Kesinga each, one spot near Bhawanipatna SH near Bhangabari Chowk, road connecting Baner to Dulkibundh under Jaipatna police limits and Deypur Chowk to Chatikuda under Bhawanipatna Sadar and Narla police limits.

NH and PWD authorities were instructed to replace damaged speed limit boards, signages, solar blinkers, ramblers and speed breakers.

It was decided to keep a watch on Kadlighati as well as the road connecting Chatikuda to Biswanathpur due to heavy traffic.

Setting up of CCTVs in the black spots was suggested to detect hit-and-run cases and keep a track of alleged theft of bulbs and batteries of the installed solar blinkers by unidentified miscreants.

Sources confirmed 20.65 percent rise in road accidents this year in comparison to last year between January and June.

