Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches tea packaging unit at Gopalpur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled a tea packaging unit of Tata Consumer Products Limited at Gopalpur Industrial Park.

Commissioned in 18 months with an investment of Rs 100 crore, the plant is all set to be developed as the largest tea packaging plant in the country with modern amenities and state-of-the-art technologies. Currently, it has a production capacity of 15 million kg of tea which will be enhanced to 50 million kg.

The unit will cater to the needs of states including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Central India. It is slated to provide employment opportunities to more than 900 persons in Ganjam.

Inaugurating the plant through virtual mode, the Chief Minister highlighted the State government’s good work in setting up industries. Odisha has continued to remain at the forefront of industrial development in India, he added.

“The policy frame work and facilitation mechanism of the State has been successful in mobilising investments in diverse sectors such as petro chemicals, food processing, apparels and garments. The ongoing diversification of industrial base will further improve the employment opportunities in Odisha,” he added. He also appreciated the role of Tata group in Odisha and said that it has been playing a vital role in the industrial development of the State.

Industries Minister Dibyasankar Mishra outlined the State’s progress in industrial development in last 20 years and hailed it for providing a stable platform for healthy growth of other industries in Odisha.

Tata Steel Managing Director TV Narendran said, Tata Steel has invested over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha in last five years including Rs 500 crore for infrastructure development at Gopalpur SEZ. 5T Secretary VK Pandian moderated the programme while Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange gave the welcome address.CEO & MD, Tata Consumer Products Limited Sunil D’souza was also present.