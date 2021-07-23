STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches tea packaging unit at Gopalpur

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveiled a tea packaging unit of Tata Consumer Products Limited at Gopalpur Industrial Park.

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled a tea packaging unit of Tata Consumer Products Limited at Gopalpur Industrial Park.

Commissioned in 18 months with an investment of Rs 100 crore, the plant is all set to be developed as the largest tea packaging plant in the country with modern amenities and state-of-the-art technologies. Currently, it has a production capacity of 15 million kg of tea which will be enhanced to 50 million kg.

The unit will cater to the needs of states including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Central India. It is slated to provide employment opportunities to more than 900 persons in Ganjam.

Inaugurating the plant through virtual mode, the Chief Minister highlighted the State government’s good work in setting up industries. Odisha has continued to remain at the forefront of industrial development in India, he added. 

“The policy frame work and facilitation mechanism of the State has been successful in mobilising investments in diverse sectors such as petro chemicals, food processing, apparels and garments. The ongoing diversification of industrial base will further improve the employment opportunities in Odisha,” he added. He also appreciated the role of Tata group in Odisha and said that it has been playing a vital role in the industrial development of the State. 

Industries Minister Dibyasankar Mishra outlined the State’s progress in industrial development in last 20 years and hailed it for providing a stable platform for healthy growth of other industries in Odisha.

Tata Steel Managing Director TV Narendran said, Tata Steel has invested over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha in last five years including Rs 500 crore for infrastructure development at Gopalpur SEZ. 5T Secretary VK Pandian moderated the programme while Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange gave the welcome address.CEO & MD, Tata Consumer Products Limited Sunil D’souza was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha odisha CM Gopalpur
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp