STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pandemic-hit hoteliers in Odisha seek relief from government

Addressing a press conference, president of HRAWO Jasbir Singh Hura said the hospitality industry is the worst hit by the pandemic.

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurants

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Reeling under heavy losses due to successive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the members of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western Odisha (HRAWO) have sought respite from the State government and requested permission to operate in full capacity and exemption of taxes.

Addressing a press conference here, president of HRAWO Jasbir Singh Hura said the hospitality industry is the worst hit by the pandemic.

"We expected the government to allow operation of restaurants and bars for outside guests under the new unlock guidelines as our districts are in category A. However, though almost all business establishments have been allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm and curbs have been lifted from transportation facilities, the hotels, restaurants and bars are still under restrictions," he said.

Hura said restaurants and bars operate by adopting more safety practices than any other establishments. Therefore, the government should reconsider its decision and allow the hospitality industry to operate in full capacity at the earliest. 

The members put forth five demands including complete refund of the ‘On Shop’ license fees which are collected every month though bars and restaurants are not doing any business during the lockdown period. Further, electricity bills should be charged on the basis of actual consumption and other miscellaneous charges also refunded.

All license and certificates like pollution and fire besides other municipal taxes like holding should be waived off considering the impact of Covid on the hospitality sector. 

Besides, all licenses should be automatically extended till March 31, 2022. The association also sought two years of GST holiday as compensation for the huge loss incurred due to the pandemic.

HRAWO requested for soft banks loans to operate and restart business besides waiver of interest on the existing bank loans from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022. 

HRAWO has written to the Principal Secretary, Tourism and Excise Commissioner in this connection. 

Bike lifter gang busted, seven arrested

Town police busted a seven-member gang of bike lifters from different areas engaged in escorting ganja traffickers in the region on Thursday.  

Acting on a tip off about the biker gang from a recently-released criminal from jail, police raided different areas of Semiliguda, Nandapur, Potangi and Kotpad and arrested seven persons in the connection and seized nine bikes. Jeypore SDPO AA Behera said the vehicles were used for ganja smuggling in the tribal regions.

“We have initiated investigation into the matter and others involved will be nabbed soon,” added Behera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government COVID 19 COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp