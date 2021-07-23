STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stop blame game: Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti to government

The POKSS demanded a reduction of the tax on fuel and cooking gas, which has badly hit the farmers.

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) on Thursday came down heavily on both BJP and BJD for politicising issues faced by the farmers and showing fake concern for them.

Addressing a press conference here in Sambalpur, members of the association said both the Centre and State government are busy in blame game and misleading public instead of resolving the issues of farmers. 

They demanded the State government clarify about the procurement policy, procurement of paddy from all registered farmers before the closing of mandi and extension of token validity till mandis are operational.

Calling for decentralisation of paddy procurement system and empowerment of the District Level Procurement Committee, the body also sought rollback of the two ordinances brought for contract farming and privatisation of the mandi system.

It also urged the Central government to finalise the price of the paddy after implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendation and sought MSP be made a legal right. The POKSS also demanded a reduction of the tax on fuel and cooking gas, which has badly hit the farmers.

Questioning the Central government’s response to the farmer protests for last seven months, POKSSS member Saroj said, if the ruling BJP was genuinely concerned, it shouln’t have tried to intimidate the protestors.

The State government is claiming opposition to the three black farm laws, but in reality it is favouring it as is evident from its efforts to implement privatisation of the mandi system and contract farming, he said. 

Echoing similar views, convener of POKSSS, Ashok Pradhan said, despite tall claims, the Central government has not just failed to implement the Swaminathan Commission recommendation but also disappointed farmers by increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy by only Rs 80.

Both the governments have chosen to remain silent over the fact that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has not been procuring the paddy from Odisha for the last many years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POKSSS Odisha Government BJD BJP
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp