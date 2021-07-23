Stop blame game: Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti to government

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) on Thursday came down heavily on both BJP and BJD for politicising issues faced by the farmers and showing fake concern for them.

Addressing a press conference here in Sambalpur, members of the association said both the Centre and State government are busy in blame game and misleading public instead of resolving the issues of farmers.

They demanded the State government clarify about the procurement policy, procurement of paddy from all registered farmers before the closing of mandi and extension of token validity till mandis are operational.

Calling for decentralisation of paddy procurement system and empowerment of the District Level Procurement Committee, the body also sought rollback of the two ordinances brought for contract farming and privatisation of the mandi system.

It also urged the Central government to finalise the price of the paddy after implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendation and sought MSP be made a legal right. The POKSS also demanded a reduction of the tax on fuel and cooking gas, which has badly hit the farmers.

Questioning the Central government’s response to the farmer protests for last seven months, POKSSS member Saroj said, if the ruling BJP was genuinely concerned, it shouln’t have tried to intimidate the protestors.

The State government is claiming opposition to the three black farm laws, but in reality it is favouring it as is evident from its efforts to implement privatisation of the mandi system and contract farming, he said.

Echoing similar views, convener of POKSSS, Ashok Pradhan said, despite tall claims, the Central government has not just failed to implement the Swaminathan Commission recommendation but also disappointed farmers by increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy by only Rs 80.

Both the governments have chosen to remain silent over the fact that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has not been procuring the paddy from Odisha for the last many years.