Very heavy rainfall lashes Odisha in last 24 hours, another low pressure area may form next week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: About 10 places in Odisha received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours under the influence of the low pressure area over the north-west Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

Birmaharajpur received 202 mm rainfall, Boudh 177 mm, Kantamal 159.2 mm, Chandbali 156.2 mm, Satyabadi 145 mm, Garadpur in Kendrapara 136 mm, Puri 130.3 mm, Sonepur 130 mm, Marsaghai 122 mm and Paradip 121.9 mm.

Four places in the state recorded heavy rainfall during the period. Tarbha in Sonepur received 112.6 mm rainfall, Kaptipada 106 mm, Tirtol 102 mm and Jagatsinghpur 100 mm.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is heavy rainfall, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very heavy rainfall, and 204.5 mm or more is extremely heavy rainfall.

Bhubaneswar and Balasore received 33 mm and 46 mm rainfall respectively between 8.30 am on Thursday and 5.30 am on Friday.

There is now a well marked low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts, said the IMD.

Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha is likely to occur on Friday, it added.

"The well marked low pressure area has enhanced rainfall activity in Odisha. There is also a possibility of formation of another low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal within next week," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Odisha has received 372.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 23 which is a 20 per cent deficit compared to the state's average rainfall during the period.

Jajpur has recorded 46 per cent deficit rainfall, Keonjhar 39 per cent, Jharsuguda and Balangir 38 per cent each, Kalahandi 35 per cent, Gajapati 34 per cent, Rayagada 33 per cent, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur 32 per cent each, Angul 27 per cent, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj 22 per cent each and Ganjam and Kandhamal 21 per cent each.

Weather experts said the rainfall deficit in the state is expected to reduce under the influence of the well marked low pressure area and the likely formation of another system over the Bay of Bengal within next week.