ACF death mystery: Gajapati divisional forest officer grilled, OIC next

The divisional forest officer, who was brought to his office amid tight security 10 days after assistant conservator of forest Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra’s death, was quizzed for three hours.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

So far, around a dozen of persons have been grilled and some more would be questioned soon, the officer added. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gajapati divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera was subjected to intense grilling by police on Friday in connection with the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

The DFO, who was brought to his office amid tight security 10 days after Soumya’s death, was quizzed for three hours. Sangram reportedly refuted the allegation of his relationship with the ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Paralakhemundi Ramakrushna Pati expressed satisfaction over Sangram’s cooperation during the questioning. “During interrogation, the DFO responded to all the allegations leveled against him. We have recorded the DFO’s statement.

Investigation from all angles is underway,” Pati said. Police sources said the mobile phones of Soumya and his wife besides their letters would be examined by experts. After two hand-written notes of Bidya were made public another letter purportedly penned by Soumya has come to fore. As per the note, the ACF was ready to sacrifice everything for his wife.

Meanwhile, driver of the ambulance, which carried the ACF to hospital, Dayanidhi Sabar was questioned by police on Thursday night. He reportedly told the police team that a woman in uniform asked him to stop the vehicle at Forest Gate.

“It was around midnight when I drove from DHH to the hospital with the officer. A lady in police uniform asked me to stop the vehicle at Forest Gate as no one accompanied the patient. After around 10-15 minutes, the officer’s wife joined and the ambulance left for hospital.” Sabar said.

The driver further informed that an SUV followed the ambulance. “When we reached Gopalpur, ‘Madam’ (the ACF’s wife) asked me to take the patient to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. I drove straight to Cuttack and reached there at around 7 am,” he added.

A senior police officer said Gurandi OIC Mamata Panda, who happens to be Bidya’s sister-in-law, would be questioned as to why the ambulance carrying Soumya was stopped midway. So far, around a dozen of persons have been grilled and some more would be questioned soon, the officer added.

