BJP seeks extension of deadline for farmers’ registration

Published: 24th July 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

The last date of registration fixed by the government is August 15. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday urged the State government to extend the deadline for farmers’ registration for sale of surplus paddy during the ensuing kharif marketing season by a month till September 15.

State BJP Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit took up the matter with Cooperation department Principal Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav at the Secretariat and informed him that registration of farmers is slow in the State due to inadequate staff in primary agriculture cooperative and other service societies.

With kharif operations going on in full swing, the societies are busy with disbursement of short term crop loans, collection of premium from farmers for crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and online registration of farmers for sale of paddy under price support system

The former BJP MLA urged Yadav to consider his demand for extending the farmers’ registration by a month. The last date of registration fixed by the government is August 15. Purohit also met Agriculture Secretary SK Vashishth and apprised him of artificial scarcity of chemical fertiliser in the market leading to black marketing.

Notwithstanding the claims of adequate supply of fertiliser, the BJP leader said urea is being sold at Rs 400 per packet against government price of Rs 266.50. Similarly, DAP is being sold at Rs 1,600 against the official price Rs 1,200 per packet while the price of potash has gone up to Rs 1,100 from Rs 975 per packet. 

He requested the State government to stop black marketing as the demand for fertiliser has gone up. 

