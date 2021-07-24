STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth Rs 1,537 crore for Odisha

Three inaugurated industrial projects with combined investment of Rs 1,537.07 cr will provide jobs to 3,773 persons

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated three industrial projects and performed ground-breaking ceremony of 11 others ranging across renewable energy, metal and downstream, textiles and apparel, fertilizer, plastic and food processing sectors.

In a major boost to the Make in Odisha, these units with a combined investment of Rs 1,537.07 crore will generate employment opportunities for 3,773 persons in the State. Stating that Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘manufacturing hub of Eastern India, the Chief Minister said that the government’s stable policy and regulatory environment have enabled the growth of industries in the State. “The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and facilitation provided by various departments have ensured that businesses continue to grow in the State,” he added. 

Thanking the Odisha-based industries for their CSR activities, he said that during the peak of the second wave when the whole country was witnessing a shortage of medical oxygen several industries of Odisha came forward to contribute medical oxygen, tankers, generators, cylinders and crucial accessories.

Jagatsinghpur district topped the list with investment of Rs 400 crores by IFFCO, followed by Balangir with a renewable energy project worth Rs 352.50 crores, Cuttack with 6 projects worth Rs 271.64 crore and Khurda with four projects worth Rs 182.78 crore. Other districts including Sundargarh and Jharsuguda have also received investments worth Rs 265.72 and Rs 64.43 crore through various industrial projects.

The projects inaugurated included a solar power plant in Balangir by Aditya Birla Renewables Limited with an investment of Rs 352.50 crore which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 80 persons. An aluminium dross refining unit at Banjari, Jharsuguda by Runaya Refining LLP at a cost Rs 64.43 crore with employment opportunities for over 175 persons and a garments manufacturing unit at Chhatabar in Khurda district by Wild Lotus Fashions Private Limited with an investment of Rs 20 crore with job potential for 783 persons were also inaugurated. 

Official sources said 195 projects have been inaugurated and ground-breaking performed since November, 2017 comprising an investment value of Rs 92,460.84 crore and generating employment opportunities for over 1,18,211 persons. 

Naveen Patnaik
