Covid-19 toll crosses 1000-mark in Odisha's Khurda district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cumulative Covid deaths breached the 1,000-mark in Khurda district as the Odisha government added 69 more fatalities on Friday taking the overall death toll to 5,377 in the pandemic so far.

Bhubaneswar has accounted for over 70 per cent (pc) deaths in Khurda district as of the total 1,003 fatalities, 711 were from the Capital city, which has recorded more than 100 deaths this month, including 15 on the day.

There has been no improvement in the Covid situation in Khurda, Cuttack and Puri as the State reported 1,917 new Covid-19 cases pushing the State’s tally to 9,63,851. Although cases declined slightly in Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, it saw around 40 pc rise in Angul in the last two days.

Khurda district topped the list with 518 infections, followed by Cuttack (256) and Puri (118).

Director of Medical Education and Training Prof CBK Mohanty said the cases are rising in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack due to the regular inflow of outsiders.