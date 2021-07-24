STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist camp busted in Odisha; arms, ammunition seized

Commandant of 216 battalion of the CRPF, Rajesh Vatsa said the team came across the camp during a combing operation on Thursday after receiving a tip off from reliable sources.

Huge amount of arms and explosive materials were seized.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A team of security forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) busted a Maoist camp and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition  in an overnight operation from Patdhara reserve forest near Kundan Jharia village under Boden police limits on Thursday.

Commandant of 216 battalion of the CRPF, Rajesh Vatsa said the team came across the camp during a combing operation on Thursday after receiving a tip off from reliable sources. The red rebels, however, fled taking advantage of the dense forest cover despite being asked to surrender.

Later, during search operation, huge amount of arms and explosive materials including five rifles, one bomb gun, 25 gelatin rods, 36 detonators besides few medicines, tools like knives, axe and other materials were recovered.

A large quantity of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) (10kgs), ammonium nitrate (50kgs), acid bottles (10ltrs) and few other explosive contents  were also found and destroyed on the spot. The remaining articles and ammunition were brought to the CRPF camp late in the night and search operation in the nearby area is still underway.

Notably, three days ago a watcher was brutally killed by the Maoists near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

