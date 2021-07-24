STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Vigilance public prosecutor back in jail in DA case

Asutosh Mishra was found possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 75,65,682 against his known sources of income.

Published: 24th July 2021 08:39 AM

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Soon after the special public prosecutor of Vigilance, Asutosh Mishra, stepped out of jail here on Friday, he was once again taken into custody in a disproportionate assets case after his house at Radhakrishna Nagar was raided.  

Mishra was found possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 75,65,682 against his known sources of income. He was produced before the special vigilance judge on the day where his bail plea was rejected and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Mishra was arrested on July 3 while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a suspended Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Malay Kumar Rana to do away with a graft case and remanded to custody. However, after his bail plea was accepted on Thursday, he stepped out of jail, only to be arrested again on the day. 

