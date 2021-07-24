Panic over crocodile sighting in Odisha village

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Panic gripped residents of Govindpur and its nearby villages in Kantapada block after a crocodile was spotted in Devi river on Thursday.

The 10-feet long reptile was spotted in the river near an under construction bridge. A video of the crocodile in the river near human habitation went viral prompting locals to demand its immediate capture.

A team of police and forest personnel rushed to the spot to rescue to the crocodile. The villagers have been advised by the forest officials to not venture into the river.