Amid police flip flops, death mystery of Odisha's Paralakhemundi forest official remains unsolved

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra continues to remain an unsolved puzzle due to frequent flip-flops by police and conflicting interpretation by investigating agencies.

A day after giving a ‘clean chit’ to the divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera, Gajapati SP Tapan Patnaik made a U-turn and said on Saturday that investigation into the case is underway from all angles.

The ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati, who was grilled two days back by Paralakhemundi police, may again be quizzed, the SP said. However, he chose to avoid the question if others including the DFO would be interrogated again.

Sangram was grilled for three hours by the police on Friday. After the interrogation, Patnaik had said the DFO had no relationship with Bidya. “We also analysed his call detail record (CDR) which indicated that the DFO had no links with the woman and the cook engaged in the ACF’s quarters,” the SP said.

The SP’s version was questioned by both Soumya’s lawyer Partha Sarathi Nayak and father Abhiram Mohapatra. Nayak said examining the CDR of phones of the DFO and Bidya holds no meaning as there is a possibility of both using different mobile phones. Besides, the statements of the other forest staff cannot be taken on the face value as the DFO is their authority and no sub-ordinate will dare to speak against him.

“Usually, the police identified a person as innocent only after completion of investigation and in its final report or charge-sheet. But the investigation is continuing and claims of the DFO being innocent has raised doubts on the role of investigating officers,” he alleged.

Nayak, who was present at the ACF’s quarters on July 16 during examination by the forensic team, further said the circumstantial evidence proved that no stench of burnt human flesh or gutted property were detected in the house. “But after five days, the Crime Branch claimed that the fire incident took place in the quarters. We will knock the doors of Orissa High Court,” the lawyer said.

On the day, a four-member police team led by Paralakhemundi IIC Bibekananda Swain left for Balangir as Bidya was a student in the Livestock Training Centre there and had hosted a party in the recent past. “We will investigate under what circumstances she had been to Balangir after her marriage and find out in which vehicle visited the venue for celebration,” said the IIC. Meanwhile, Gurandi OIC Mamata Rani Panda, who happens to be a relative of Bidya, was grilled by police on Friday night. However, she refused to divulge any details of her interrogation.

The ACF was rescued from his quarters in Parlakhemundi with 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed the next day. Soumya’s family members have alleged involvement of the DFO, Bidya and cook Manmath Kambha in his death.

