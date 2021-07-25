STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Families evicted from Odisha's Sahajkhol on 7-day strike, Congress leader Pradeep Majhi lends support

On June 30, 40 migrant families were allegedly attacked and evicted from the Sahajkhol forest in Kalahandi by Gotomunda villagers who were opposed to the former’s maize cultivation on forest land.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-MP Pradeep Majhi and Congress leaders on strike in Jharigam block on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  The migrant families who had been allegedly evicted from Sahajkhol forest in Kalahandi last month have demanded housing support and basic amenities besides action against those behind the violence.

On a dharna for the last seven days, they submitted a list of demands seeking 4-acre land to each family, a house under Indira Awas Yojana, water and electricity, a tube-well to cater to immediate needs and arrest of Gotomunda villagers involved in their eviction. 

Former MP Pradeep Majhi also reached the spot to lend support to the agitating families. The Congress leader said the party will stage agitation across all panchayat headquarters in the State if the families are not rehabilitated within a week. A party delegation will meet the district administration in this regard on July 28. Meanwhile, members of the Anand Marg Universal Relief Team have come forward to provide relief to the victim families for the next seven days.  

On June 30, 40 migrant families were allegedly attacked and evicted from the Sahajkhol forest in Kalahandi by Gotomunda villagers who were opposed to the former’s maize cultivation on forest land.

Sahajkhol forest Kalahandi Sahajkhol forest evictions evicted families Sahajkhol Odisha Indira Awas Yojana Pradeep Majhi Congress Odisha
