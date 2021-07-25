Girl found dead in Odisha's Angul; family alleges rape, murder

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 20-year-old girl student of Angul College was found dead under mysterious circumstances near her home in Phulpada village on Saturday. Family members have lodged an FIR with Banarpal police alleging rape and murder. Acting on the complaint, police have detained three persons on the day.

Sources said, the victim, a +3 Arts student, had gone for a bath in the morning to the nearby canal on the day of the incident. When she didn’t return for long, family members started a frantic search which led to some villagers spotting her body near a bush.

Informed, a team of police under the direction of SP Jagmohan Meena and led by additional SP Prasan Biswal rushed to the spot along with the forensic team and initiated an investigation in the matter. “Basing on the complaint, raids were conducted and we have detained the accused and two of his accomplices. Allegations of rape can only be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report. The investigation is on,” said Meena.

Irate villagers blocked Angul-Mahidharpur road for three hours demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. However, police reached the spot and convinced the villagers of strong action against the perpetrators after which the blockade was cleared.