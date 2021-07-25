STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Girl found dead in Odisha's Angul; family alleges rape, murder

Irate villagers blocked Angul-Mahidharpur road for three hours demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. 

Published: 25th July 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 20-year-old girl student of Angul College was found dead under mysterious circumstances near her home in Phulpada village on Saturday. Family members have lodged an FIR with Banarpal police alleging rape and murder. Acting on the complaint, police have detained three persons on the day. 

Sources said, the victim, a +3 Arts student, had gone for a bath in the morning to the nearby canal on the day of the incident. When she didn’t return for long, family members started a frantic search which led to some villagers spotting her body near a bush. 

Informed, a team of police under the direction of SP Jagmohan Meena and led by additional SP Prasan Biswal rushed to the spot along with the forensic team and initiated an investigation in the matter. “Basing on the complaint, raids were conducted and we have detained the accused and two of his accomplices. Allegations of rape can only be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report. The investigation is on,” said Meena. 

Irate villagers blocked Angul-Mahidharpur road for three hours demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. However, police reached the spot and convinced the villagers of strong action against the perpetrators after which the blockade was cleared. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rape Odisha Angul College Odisha crimes against women Banarpal SP Jagmohan Meena Phulpada village
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp