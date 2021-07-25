STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress questions school reopening decision

When only 40 per cent of the teachers and staff are fully vaccinated and rest have taken first dose, how can the government allow reopening of schools, Congress spokesperson Sudarsan Das asked.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

classroom

Workers cleaning a classroom in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday questioned the State government’s decision to reopen schools from July 26 without full vaccination of teachers and other staff when the third wave of Covid-19 is expected in August.

When only 40 per cent (pc) of the teachers and staff are fully vaccinated and rest have taken first dose, how can the government allow reopening of schools, Congress spokesperson Sudarsan Das asked.

Addressing a media conference here, Das also asked how can the government complete vaccination of remaining teachers and staff as only a day is left for reopening of schools.

The government should have taken steps to fully vaccinate the teachers before taking decision on reopening of the schools, he added. Alleging that the government has neglected the teachers, the Congress demanded payment of compensation to around 3,000 teachers who have died during the two waves of the pandemic. Das also asked the government to spell out its action plan for reopening of Class I to IX in the schools and arrangements it has made for teaching of Class X students.

Stating that schools are now in a mess because of the pandemic and indifferent attitude of the government to address the situation, Das opposed the merger of schools started by the government. The government has decided to merge 14,000 schools and so far, merged 7000 with nearby schools. Most of these schools which have actually been closed are situated in tribal-dominated areas. President of the State unit of NSUI Yasir Nawaj demanded that the government should let the people know about fee waiver by private schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPCC Odisha unlock Odisha coronavirus Odisha schools Schools reopen Covid-19 Odisha Congress
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp