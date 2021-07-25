Odisha Congress questions school reopening decision

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday questioned the State government’s decision to reopen schools from July 26 without full vaccination of teachers and other staff when the third wave of Covid-19 is expected in August.

When only 40 per cent (pc) of the teachers and staff are fully vaccinated and rest have taken first dose, how can the government allow reopening of schools, Congress spokesperson Sudarsan Das asked.

Addressing a media conference here, Das also asked how can the government complete vaccination of remaining teachers and staff as only a day is left for reopening of schools.

The government should have taken steps to fully vaccinate the teachers before taking decision on reopening of the schools, he added. Alleging that the government has neglected the teachers, the Congress demanded payment of compensation to around 3,000 teachers who have died during the two waves of the pandemic. Das also asked the government to spell out its action plan for reopening of Class I to IX in the schools and arrangements it has made for teaching of Class X students.

Stating that schools are now in a mess because of the pandemic and indifferent attitude of the government to address the situation, Das opposed the merger of schools started by the government. The government has decided to merge 14,000 schools and so far, merged 7000 with nearby schools. Most of these schools which have actually been closed are situated in tribal-dominated areas. President of the State unit of NSUI Yasir Nawaj demanded that the government should let the people know about fee waiver by private schools.