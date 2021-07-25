Odisha's ‘Punch Man’ Satyapir achieves 3rd Guinness record

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi’s Satyapir Pradhan - popularly known as the Punch Man of India - has added one more feather to his cap by striking maximum punches with both hands. The 26-year-old on Friday won his third Guinness record in ‘Most Full Extension Punches’ by striking 348 double punches in one minute, breaking the record of 334 punches set by Slovakia punch striker Pavel Trusov.

Satyapir, a masters degree holder in physiotherapy, already has two Guinness records in this field. Currently employed as the sports head of a private company in Coimbatore, he had earned his first record in 2017 when he broke the record of Md Rashid of Pakistan by striking 393 punches in a minute.

The next year, he created another world record of maximum punches while holding 1 kg weights within a minute. Son of a farmer Anirudha Pradhan, Satyapir has also been grooming youths from Odisha and Rajasthan in the fields of martial arts, sports and dance and 10 of his students have also set Guinness World Records.

