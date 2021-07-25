STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Poor rains and irrigation bane for Nabarangpur farmers in Odisha

With kharif season underway, farmers across Nabarangpur are a distressed lot as inadequate rainfall and irrigation have affected transplantation and subsequent activities in the district.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Due to low rainfall compared to last year, only 45 per cent of the paddy fields have been cultivated so far. (Representational image | PTI)

Due to low rainfall compared to last year, only 45 per cent of the paddy fields have been cultivated so far. (Representational image | PTI)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: With kharif season underway, farmers across Nabarangpur are a distressed lot as inadequate rainfall and irrigation have affected transplantation and subsequent activities in the district.

According to the meteorological department, Nabarangpur has received 50 per cent less rainfall than last year. The district has received total 166.03 mm rainfall till now as against 336.73 mm in the corresponding period last year. 

Farmers are in despair as the water level is receding in catchment areas and most lands in the district are parched. Nabarangpur district has 2,01,421 hectares (ha) of arable land of which 1,01,517 ha are under paddy cultivation. However, this year, only 95,823 ha is under cultivation.

In addition, poor irrigation has compounded the distress of farmers. While water levels of rivers and streams are low in Nabarangpur, the district does not have any large and medium irrigation facilities except check dams. As per statistics, only 17 per cent of the district’s land is irrigated. Surprisingly, over 67 villages in Nabarangpur were submerged by the Indravati Project but none of them has access to the reservoir water. The project is catering to only Kalahandi district as of now while displaced families here which are living in camps have no additional support to irrigate their farmlands.

Besides Bhaskel Dam in Umerkote, the district has no other source of irrigation water for farming. However, the reservoir’s storage capacity has been reduced to 60 per cent due to siltation and lack of maintenance. Sources said, the reservoir has not been cleaned since its establishment in 1961 and this has impacted its catchment capacity.

The State government had planned to increase irrigation land up to 35 per cent within 2020 but to no avail. Farmer leader Khemraj Bagh said farmers in the district are a stressed lot right from the start of farming activities with issues like shortage of fertilisers, irrigation, crop failure and procurement irregularities. Besides, paddy and maize cultivation in forest land are not even taken into government account for support facilities.

District Director of Agriculture Satyaprakash Samantray said Nabarangpur has about 65,470 ha irrigated land. Due to low rainfall compared to last year, only 45 per cent of the paddy fields have been cultivated so far. If there’s no rainfall in the next seven days, farmers are likely to face a drought-like situation and crop damage is imminent, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nabarangpur farmer Odisha Nabaranpur rainfall Kalahandi district rainfall Bhaskel Dam Umerkote Khemraj Bagh District Director of Agriculture Satyaprakash Samantray
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp