Reopening of Sri Jagannath Temple: Puri seer yet to be consulted

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati said his views have not been sought on the reopening despite the Supreme Court directive to the administration to consult him regarding decisions.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of Kriya Yogi disciples of Paramahans Prajnananda paid respects to the seer.

Hundreds of Kriya Yogi disciples of Paramahans Prajnananda paid respects to the seer. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Saturday, July 25, 2021, said the administrations of Sri Jagannath Temple and Puri district are yet to consult him about the reopening of the 12th-century shrine to devotees.

Talking to mediapersons on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the seer said his views have not been sought on the matter despite the Supreme Court directive to the administration to consult him regarding issues of the temple.

On the day, many followers of the Shaiva cult including Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb visited Gobardhan Peeth and performed Guru Bandana. In Gurukul Ashram located along the Puri-Konark marine drive road, hundreds of Kriya Yogi disciples of Paramahans Prajnananda paid respects to the seer.

