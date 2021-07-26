STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Barrage plan on Mahanadi river spurs local protest

The villagers said the proposed barrage would submerge farmlands in Kujang and Tirtol blocks as nearly 5 lakh cusec water will be stocked at the barrage at Santra. 

Published: 26th July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Meeting of Zillanasi villagers to protest erection of barrage at Santra | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  A new barrage on Mahanadi river at Santra near Kujang will impact more than 50 villages, residents of Zillanashi gram panchayat said as they staged a protest meeting on Sunday. Seeking intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the matter, the villagers said the proposed barrage would submerge farmlands in Kujang and Tirtol blocks as nearly 5 lakh cusec water will be stocked at the barrage at Santra. 

The protestors held a meeting where it was decided to submit a memorandum to the authorities. “This barrage might benefit few farmers who don’t have agricultural land in Paradip and Kujang but would adversely affect others who depend on farming along with fishermen. Moreover, this would hamper transportation along the waterway,” the agitators said as they suggested an alternative site for the barrage at Tarapur under Raghunathpur block.

However, Water Resource Minister Raghunandan Das said the proposed barrage would give a boost to industrial units through water supply. Estimated at a cost of Rs 560 crore, this project will benefit farmers and fishermen of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, added Das. 

Executive Engineer, Mahanadi South Irrigation Division, Rajesh Mohanty said the investigation division of the Water Resources department in Cuttack will conduct a detailed survey very soon for the proposed barrage to start work at the earliest. A technical team had visited the site on July 5, added Mohanty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi river
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp