Covid curbs: BJD’s statue unveiling events cancelled

Police on Sunday cancelled the statue unveiling programme of former BJD MLA Bishnu Das at four places in the district apprehending violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Published: 26th July 2021 07:48 AM

A statue of former BJD MLA Bishnu Das at Raghunathpur | Express

By Express News Service

Police on Sunday cancelled the statue unveiling programme of former BJD MLA Bishnu Das at four places in the district apprehending violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Das at Raghunathpur | ExpressThe district BJD had planned to unveil the statue of the late leader at the party offices in Kaijanga and Biridi besides Raghunathpur and Tirtol Bazaars on Sunday despite the weekend shutdown. Das’ son and Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar had reportedly taken the initiative to go ahead with the programme and many senior leaders including Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and Water Resource Minister Raghunadan Das were invited for the programmes.

Besides, members of the ruling party had distributed leaflets and shared details of the events on social media. However, anticipating large gatherings and breach of safety norms, the police cancelled the programmes, leaving the local BJD workers heartbroken. The party workers had to make do with a symbolic celebration later. 

Tirtol SDPO Deepak Jena said on the direction of Jagatsinghpur SP, the events were cancelled as a preventive measure to control crowds during shutdown.  President of Jagatsinghpur BJD Prasant Muduli said a meeting was held at Bhubaneswar in memory of Das in strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

